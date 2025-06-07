Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Thermon Group by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 3,912.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 57,825.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Price Performance

Shares of THR opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.04. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.65 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.48%. Thermon Group’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Further Reading

