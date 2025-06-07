Harrington Investments INC Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up about 2.0% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,080 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,565,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,172,656.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,872.50. This represents a 97.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,765 shares of company stock worth $11,821,881. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.99 and a 52 week high of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

