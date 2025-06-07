GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.15.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.5%

GE opened at $255.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $272.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $257.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

About GE Aerospace

(Get Free Report

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.