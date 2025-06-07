GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.15.
GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Aerospace
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.5%
GE opened at $255.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $272.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $257.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.
About GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GE Aerospace
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.