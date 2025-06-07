GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading 31.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 31.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.54 ($0.05). 3,213,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 2,229,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.04).

GCM Resources Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a market cap of £10.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

GCM Resources (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.50) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

