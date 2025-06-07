Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Director John A. Bryant Sells 418 Shares

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) Director John A. Bryant sold 418 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $102,706.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,448.76. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $249.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion and a PE ratio of 86.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.90 and its 200 day moving average is $253.85. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52 week low of $174.03 and a 52 week high of $299.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. Flutter Entertainment’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 1,375.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 78.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLUT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.79.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

