Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Director John A. Bryant Sells 418 Shares

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) Director John A. Bryant sold 418 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $102,706.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,448.76. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $249.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion and a PE ratio of 86.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.90 and its 200 day moving average is $253.85. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52 week low of $174.03 and a 52 week high of $299.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. Flutter Entertainment’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLUT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.79.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
