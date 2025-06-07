First National Corp MA ADV Purchases New Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 17,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $2,118,669.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,938.37. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,026,263.04. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,929 shares of company stock worth $6,748,980. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $112.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $139.89 billion, a PE ratio of 303.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.69 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.47.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

