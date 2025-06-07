First City Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 10,570.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 24,840 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 606,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 306,808 shares during the period.

MSOS opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.17. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

