First Affirmative Financial Network Buys 229 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 0.7% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital & Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in American Express by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $40,920,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $302.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $326.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.09. The stock has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

