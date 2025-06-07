Fiduciary Planning LLC Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 115.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 38,100.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $3,354,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,095,091.05. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,116,582. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,368 shares of company stock worth $74,642,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.9%

NET stock opened at $179.70 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.26 and a 52 week high of $181.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of -816.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NET. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NET

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.