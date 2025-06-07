FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Sells £30,959.74 in Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren sold 13,699 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($3.06), for a total transaction of £30,959.74 ($41,882.77).

Michael (Mike) McLaren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 221 shares of FDM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £499.46 ($675.68).

On Tuesday, March 11th, Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 225 shares of FDM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £497.25 ($672.69).

FDM Group Stock Performance

Shares of FDM opened at GBX 211.50 ($2.86) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 230.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 256.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. FDM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 206 ($2.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 449.50 ($6.08). The company has a market capitalization of £230.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.97.

FDM Group Cuts Dividend

FDM Group ( LON:FDM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 23 ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. FDM Group had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 42.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FDM Group will post 3132.5302111 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 5%. FDM Group’s payout ratio is 104.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

