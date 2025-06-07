Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.27.

ENVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enovix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Enovix alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enovix

Enovix Stock Up 3.5%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ENVX stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95. Enovix has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $18.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Enovix by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 140,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enovix by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,631 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Enovix by 93.1% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 144,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 69,435 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Enovix by 360.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 235,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 184,294 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.