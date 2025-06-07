Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Evercore ISI

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Securities set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

Get Ciena alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIEN

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average of $75.84. Ciena has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $101.44.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $543,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,926,571.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $27,534.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,150.11. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,788 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,319. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $1,308,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $56,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.