Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Invests $354,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 222,509 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 324.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%

SCHV opened at $27.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

