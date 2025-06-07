Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FUN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Cedar Fair Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE FUN opened at $33.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by $0.09. Cedar Fair had a return on equity of 113.05% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $202.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $224,649.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,368.18. This represents a 45.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cedar Fair stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Cedar Fair worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

