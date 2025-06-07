Brokerages Set monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Target Price at $346.50

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $346.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNDY. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on monday.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of monday.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get monday.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on monday.com

monday.com Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $305.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.82, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com has a 1-year low of $188.01 and a 1-year high of $342.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.55.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 2,120.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.