Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,040,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,009,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $519.58 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.49 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $492.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

