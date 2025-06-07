Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Decreased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,533,972,000 after acquiring an additional 889,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,637,266,000 after acquiring an additional 444,887 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Blackstone by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,016,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,707,000 after acquiring an additional 681,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Blackstone by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,987,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,032,400,000 after acquiring an additional 371,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $974,448,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $140.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.65.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 475,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.