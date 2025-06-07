Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stake Lessened by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,687,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,744,000 after purchasing an additional 177,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,212,000 after acquiring an additional 465,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $829,092,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,702,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,225 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,552,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,880,000 after purchasing an additional 874,297 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.0%

BKR stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $49.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BKR

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.