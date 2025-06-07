ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading 1.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $756.27 and last traded at $753.92. 450,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,670,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $742.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $906.00.

ASML Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $694.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $710.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ASML

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,615,000 after buying an additional 959,696 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,788,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,239,421,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 70,115.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after buying an additional 1,398,805 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,252,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,324,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 962,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,155,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

