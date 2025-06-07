Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 61.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 13.3% in the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $222.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.32. The firm has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,750. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,265,104.64. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.