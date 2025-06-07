Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

AQN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Shares of AQN opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $692.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

