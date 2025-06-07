Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $568,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,064.60. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,415,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,800,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,332,000 after buying an additional 842,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Air Lease by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,050,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,830,000 after buying an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,414,000. Finally, M3F Inc. purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL opened at $57.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $59.27.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $738.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.70 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Air Lease will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

