Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) SVP Brendan M. O’malley Sells 10,470 Shares of Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) SVP Brendan M. O’malley sold 10,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $70,777.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 378,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,936.20. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0%

ABEO stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $344.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABEO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

