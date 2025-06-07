32,903 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
