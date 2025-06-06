Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Stock Price Down 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.20 ($0.19). Approximately 810,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,918,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.21).

Zenith Energy Stock Up 1.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Zenith Energy alerts:

About Zenith Energy

(Get Free Report)

Zenith Energy Ltd. is a revenue generating, independent energy company with energy production, exploration and development assets in Tunisia, Italy and the Republic of Congo.

The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (LSE: ZEN) and the Euronext Growth of the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: ZENA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zenith Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenith Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.