Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Stock Price Down 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.20 ($0.19). Approximately 810,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,918,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.21).
Zenith Energy Stock Up 1.5%
The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.97.
About Zenith Energy
The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (LSE: ZEN) and the Euronext Growth of the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: ZENA).
