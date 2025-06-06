West Coast Financial LLC Reduces Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of The Ensign Group worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENSG. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,193,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $151.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.42. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.41 and a 12 month high of $158.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $290,794.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,985.22. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $530,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,350. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

