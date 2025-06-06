Vest Financial LLC Takes Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 209,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,112,000. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Raymond James at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,142.1% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $143.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.58 and its 200 day moving average is $151.63.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,586 shares in the company, valued at $10,935,053.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.82.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

