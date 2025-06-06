Vest Financial LLC Purchases 217,809 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 752,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217,809 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $39,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,628 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,943.96. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SYF. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.95.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $57.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.55 and a 52-week high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

