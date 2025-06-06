Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $245.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.73 and its 200-day moving average is $258.60. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $234.11 and a 12 month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

