Unique Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 807,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,965,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 779,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $273.63 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.41 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.34. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.