Unique Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,983,000 after purchasing an additional 424,042 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $251.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.02 and its 200 day moving average is $234.17. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.