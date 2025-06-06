Unique Wealth LLC Buys 376 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total value of $2,058,912.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,785.92. This represents a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $244,807.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,148. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,747 shares of company stock worth $9,852,587 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McKesson from $691.00 to $766.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $692.46.

MCK stock opened at $710.66 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $731.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $698.91 and its 200 day moving average is $640.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

