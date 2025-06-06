Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $308.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.