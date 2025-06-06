Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Trading 33.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 220,147 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 87,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Torq Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -147.04.

About Torq Resources

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

