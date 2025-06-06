Thrive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 2,210.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 158,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 151,673 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $86.46 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $3,197,456.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,422.98. This represents a 37.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,791.84. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,552 shares of company stock valued at $7,501,752. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.93.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

