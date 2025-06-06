Thrive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Lam Research by 944.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 294,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,291,000 after buying an additional 266,527 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Lam Research by 1,401.1% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 70,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 65,780 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 781.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 331,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,920,000 after buying an additional 293,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $6,296,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Argus raised shares of Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.56.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $84.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.24. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.