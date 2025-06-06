The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Stock Price Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.94 and last traded at $39.07. Approximately 42,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 557,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

BWIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30.

In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 15,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $625,425.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,167.66. This represents a 54.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $143,022.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,593.12. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,307 shares of company stock worth $10,515,085 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $325,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $255,331,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $190,218,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,232,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $116,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

