Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Intellectus Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,988 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 4.7% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $18,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $98,211,134,000 after buying an additional 3,571,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,566,217,000 after buying an additional 1,655,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $284.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.55, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,500. The trade was a 33.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 870,721 shares of company stock worth $286,248,728 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra Research cut shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.97.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

