Tern (LON:TERN) Releases Earnings Results

Tern (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.84) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tern had a negative return on equity of 108.05% and a negative net margin of 17,804.03%.

Tern Stock Down 11.9%

Shares of LON:TERN opened at GBX 1.59 ($0.02) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of £8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.89. Tern has a 12-month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.80 ($0.04).

About Tern

Tern backs companies with proven technology, based in the UK but with global ambition.

Our management team has a strong track record of unlocking opportunities in the USA for UK companies.

We look for well-motivated teams who are building innovative high growth businesses, with revenue and IP, and which are harnessing software to create or disrupt markets.

We predominantly support software companies which develop commercial IoT security, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors, where safety and regulatory compliance are important market requirements.

Unlike many of our peers, we select to work with only a handful of companies in a given period.

