T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CFC Planning Co LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,539,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $244.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.99. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.18 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a market capitalization of $278.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.