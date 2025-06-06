Stablepoint Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stablepoint Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,535 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.2% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $259.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 212.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $265.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

