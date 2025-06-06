Stablepoint Partners LLC Purchases 8,889 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of IEF stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.90. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.