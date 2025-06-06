Stablepoint Partners LLC Buys 21,232 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,796 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,823,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,786,475,000 after buying an additional 23,814,104 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in GSK by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,261,660 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,349,000 after buying an additional 10,407,905 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 1,360.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,795 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,247,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $36,665,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.4216 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.60%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

