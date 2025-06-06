SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,747,000 after buying an additional 24,172 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,279,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $42.09.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.