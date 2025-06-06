S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Raised by Permanent Capital Management LP

Permanent Capital Management LP increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,725,084,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 60,982.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,599 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $527,207,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 71,024.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,525,000 after buying an additional 618,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,568,000 after buying an additional 525,347 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $515.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $492.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.13. The company has a market cap of $158.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.49 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

