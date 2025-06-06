Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Trims Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,483,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,505,000 after buying an additional 28,881 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,963,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,877,000 after buying an additional 517,382 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,449,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,774,000 after buying an additional 278,292 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,362,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,833,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,180,000 after buying an additional 115,211 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $95.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.62. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.41 and a 1-year high of $97.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

