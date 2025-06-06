Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 6 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,030,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in AutoZone by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.1%

AutoZone stock opened at $3,720.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,695.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3,482.87. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,753.61 and a 52-week high of $3,916.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $36.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price (up from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,054.52.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total transaction of $10,288,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,555,640. This represents a 49.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total value of $9,737,666.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,877.35. This trade represents a 85.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,398 shares of company stock valued at $45,676,997 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

