Short Interest in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Drops By 13.7%

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the April 30th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sonya E. Medina acquired 233 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,302.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,860. The trade was a 13.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver acquired 1,579,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.32 per share, with a total value of $249,999,945.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,158,517 shares in the company, valued at $658,376,411.44. This represents a 61.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TKO Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,536 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 123,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after buying an additional 73,617 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in TKO Group by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 418,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,443,000 after acquiring an additional 394,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TKO shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.08.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO Group stock opened at $168.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.04 and a beta of 0.73. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $100.76 and a 12 month high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.37 and its 200-day moving average is $151.36.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.16%.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

