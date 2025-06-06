Short Interest in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expands By 18.3%

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,900 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 463,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 374,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. 22NW LP raised its stake in Stoneridge by 374.8% in the 1st quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,627,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,866 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,442,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,224,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 3.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 954,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 28,037 shares during the period. Finally, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 923,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 669,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Stock Down 2.4%

SRI stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.31 million, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $18.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $217.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.42 million. Analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

See Also

