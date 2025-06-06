Short Interest in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Rises By 18.6%

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,150,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 11,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 90,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,308,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership increased its position in shares of Prologis by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 38,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 32,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 216,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $107.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $132.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.46. The company has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.